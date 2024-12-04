December 4, 2024
Israel hits Kamal Adwan Hospital in fifth attack in recent weeks
Heavy Israeli bombardment overnight of one of the few remaining hospitals in northern Gaza has left three medical staff injured, one of them critically. The Kamal Adwan medical facility has been targeted again in the last few hours as Israel continues to be accused of flagrant breaches of the rules of war. Claire Herriot reports.
