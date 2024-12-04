December 4, 2024
Dozens of people are reported to have been injured in Georgia protests
Pro-EU protesters demonstrated on the streets of Tbilisi for a sixth day in a row. They're furious at the Georgian Dream Prime Minister for suspending talks on joining the EU. And while police tackle the angry crowd with tear gas and water cannon, it seems the demonstrators have no intention of going home. Kristina Simich reports.
