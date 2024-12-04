Germany Sends Migrants Back to Croatia As UK Sign Deals With Balkans To Fight Illegal Migration

The UK is shifting its approach to dealing with illegal migration by increasing cooperation with Balkan nations. It comes as a growing number of countries in Europe are working on deals with the region, as it is a vital route for large numbers of migrants from the Middle East and Africa. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was elected in the summer promising to target human trafficking gangs. Many consider such gangs responsible for boosting the number of migrants trying to get into Europe and profiting from dangerous journeys that continue to claim lives. Plus, Germany says it wants to increase the number of deportations to other EU countries, and the biggest number of migrants is expected to be returned to Croatia. Under the Dublin 3 regulation, the country responsible for the asylum seeker is an EU country where the person first arrived and is registered. Berlin is determined to expel those who are not under its protection, with most requests directed to Croatia and Italy. The German government has been under pressure both by the public and far-right parties to deport the migrants. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.