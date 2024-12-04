WORLD
3 MIN READ
Over 1,000 scientists globally sign open letter calling for Gaza ceasefire
Signatories include Nobel Prize-winning neurologists who condemn the "hatred, death and destruction" in the Middle East.
Over 1,000 scientists globally sign open letter calling for Gaza ceasefire
The scientists say the region is trapped in a destructive cycle of violence and vengeance that undermines the possibility of peaceful coexistence. / Photo: Reuters
December 4, 2024

More than 1,000 scientists worldwide, mainly psychologists and neuroscientists, have signed an open letter urging a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza and for the international community to pressure Israel to respect international humanitarian law, according to Spanish news agency EFE.

Signatories include Nobel laureates May-Britt Moser and Edvard Moser from Norway and Susumu Tonegawa from Japan.

Several Spanish researchers, including Pablo Lanillos, a member of the Neuro Artificial Intelligence and Robotics group at the Cajal Institute, also signed the letter.

"This appeal is powerful because it comes from neuroscientists — people who study how the brain perceives and processes such conflicts," Lanillos told EFE.

The letter is said to have condemned the violence committed by all sides, including the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas, the holding of hostages, and "innumerable war crimes" committed by Israel, which has killed more than 48,000 people in Gaza since the start of the conflict more than a year ago.

Related'I was fired for speaking out': Ex-staff slam big tech's Gaza censorship

'For all peoples'

The scientists say the region is trapped in a destructive cycle of violence and vengeance that undermines the possibility of peaceful coexistence, adding that "hatred, death and destruction" are taking over.

According to EFE, the letter says human psychology often exaggerates differences between groups in conflict but also points to a universal capacity for empathy and cooperation.

The scientists called on the international community to press Israel to end its war, including through stopping arms sales or re-evaluating cooperation agreements.

"We are not against the Israeli people," the letter says. "We are for all peoples — Israeli, Palestinian, and Lebanese."

Israel's current policies, they argue, have inflicted irreparable harm on Palestinians and jeopardised the safety of its own people.

The letter was started by researchers at the Sorbonne University in France and Princeton in the US.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us