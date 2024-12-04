US President-elect Donald Trump's transition team is reconsidering Pete Hegseth as secretary of defence, with serious misconduct allegations now jeopardising his confirmation by the Senate.

As concerns surrounding the veteran-turned-former TV host continue to grow, Trump's team is actively exploring other candidates for the vital role.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 46, once a contender against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, is now considered a potential replacement, according to US media.

Trump's team is also considering Representative Mike Waltz, who is set to be the incoming national security adviser.

Other possible candidates include Elbridge Colby, a former Pentagon official and ally of Vice President-elect JD Vance, and Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa. DeSantis, who joined Trump this week at a ceremony in West Palm Beach, has, however, emerged as a leading contender.

DeSantis, a former US Navy lawyer who served during the Iraq War, was originally on the shortlist for the role before Hegseth was chosen. His name had appeared on the initial list of potential candidates for defense secretary.

A popular conservative governor, DeSantis won re-election by a landslide in 2022. However, due to term limits, he cannot run for re-election as Florida governor in 2026.

Trump has casually mentioned DeSantis as a possible defence secretary in conversations with guests at Mar-a-Lago, his private Florida estate, according to the Wall Street Journal.

'Hard questions being raised'

The pressure on Hegseth's nomination has intensified in recent days as Trump navigates a difficult path to firm up his cabinet. Two other nominees — Chad Chronister for the DEA and Matt Gaetz for Attorney General — have already stepped aside due to backlash.

Hegseth's nomination came under fire following reports of multiple controversial incidents, including a 2015 episode in which he allegedly shouted anti-Muslim slurs while intoxicated, and allegations of sexual misconduct in 2017.

These revelations, first reported by The New Yorker, have sparked concern among lawmakers who must confirm Hegseth. Senator Lindsey Graham, a key Trump ally, has called the allegations "very disturbing."

Incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune has also been pointed about his position on Hegseth, saying Trump's pick will need to answer "hard questions" regarding the accusations against him.

"There are hard questions being raised. So, he'll have to answer those," Thune told the media on Wednesday.

The civil rights group, Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), also voiced its opposition. "Based on his current views and past actions, it is clear Mr. Hegseth is totally inappropriate as a nominee for secretary of defence," said Nihad Awad, CAIR's executive director.

Past secrets tumbling out

Hegseth is facing accusations of rape following a Republican event in California five years ago. Those claims add to a growing list of controversies surrounding the former US Army National Guard member, including accusations of financial mismanagement and personal misconduct.

Among the troubling reports is the claim that Hegseth appeared intoxicated while at work, raising serious questions about his fitness for such a high-profile leadership role.

A whistle-blower report detailed in The New Yorker alleged that Hegseth was kicked out of Concerned Veterans for America (CVA) due to a pattern of drunken behaviour at work events and sexual misconduct toward women there.

"Congratulations on Removing Pete Hegseth" is the subject line of an e-mail, obtained by The New Yorker, that was sent to Hegseth's successor as president of the group, Jae Pak, on January 15, 2016.

The e-mail, sent by one of the whistle-blowers, included a copy of the report, and went on to say, "Among the staff, the disgust for Pete was pretty high. Most veterans do not think he represents them nor their high standard of excellence."

The e-mail also stated that Hegseth had "a history of alcohol abuse" and had "treated the organisation funds like they were a personal expense account — for partying, drinking, and using CVA events as little more than opportunities to 'hook up' with women on the road."

With damning reports about his past conduct appearing almost every other day in the media, Hegseth is making frequent visits to Capitol Hill.

He was in the Senate on Wednesday, marking his third dash this week, where he is holding a series of meetings with Republican senators who have voiced concerns about his confirmation prospects.

Hegseth, determined to press on, told reporters that he had spoken with Trump earlier that morning. When asked about the possibility of DeSantis replacing him, he responded, "Why would I back down?"

Meanwhile, calls for federal law enforcement to vet Trump's choices have gained momentum in recent days, which led the Trump transition team to sign an agreement with the Justice Department on Tuesday to allow the FBI to conduct background checks on nominees.

Should Trump decide to appoint DeSantis as Pentagon boss, the move could signal a more pragmatic shift in assembling his core national security team, one designed to avoid further confirmation battles while assuaging others in the defence establishment.