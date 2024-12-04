President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hosted Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino Fumihito at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Wednesday’s meeting, held on the centennial of Türkiye and Japan establishing diplomatic relations, underscored the enduring ties and future aspirations of the two nations.

President Erdogan warmly welcomed the Japanese crown prince, emphasising the deep-rooted bonds of friendship between Türkiye and Japan.

According to the directorate, the Turkish president expressed his satisfaction with the timing of this visit, marking 100 years of bilateral diplomatic relations, and highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation as both nations move forward together.

Focus on mutual challenges

During the discussions, President Erdogan underscored the shared challenges faced by Türkiye and Japan, particularly in combating natural disasters like earthquakes and addressing the global issue of climate change.

He noted that the close cooperation in these areas has yielded significant benefits for both nations and reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to continuing this partnership.

Türkiye’s earthquake-prone geography and Japan’s long history of disaster management expertise have fostered a unique collaboration between the two countries.

Both nations have exchanged knowledge and technology to enhance preparedness and response mechanisms.

Similarly, joint efforts in combating climate change—from renewable energy initiatives to environmental conservation projects—have reinforced their shared commitment to a sustainable future.

A century of friendship and cooperation

The visit also serves as a symbolic milestone, reflecting a century of robust diplomatic ties between Türkiye and Japan.

The relationship dates back to the late 19th century, when the tragic sinking of the Ottoman frigate Ertugrul off the Japanese coast led to a historic outpouring of goodwill.

This event laid the foundation for a long-standing friendship, which was formalised with the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1924.

Over the decades, the two nations have deepened their ties through cultural exchanges, trade, and mutual support during crises.

Japan remains one of Türkiye’s key economic partners in Asia, with significant investments in infrastructure, technology, and energy projects.

Meanwhile, Türkiye has been an important ally for Japan in fostering relations with the Middle East and the broader region.

Looking ahead

Crown Prince Akishino’s visit symbolises not only the celebration of past achievements but also the commitment to a shared vision for the future.

Both nations have expressed a determination to enhance their cooperation in various fields, including disaster resilience, environmental sustainability, and cultural collaboration.

As Türkiye and Japan continue to navigate the complexities of a changing global landscape, their enduring partnership remains a testament to the power of diplomacy and mutual respect in building a better future.