December 4, 2024
Opposition parties file motion to impeach President Yoon Suk-Yeol in South Korea
Thousands of people have taken to the streets in South Korea, demanding the resignation of President Yoon Suk-Yeol. This comes after his failed snap decision to impose martial law, which sparked widespread outrage. Six opposition parties have united in an effort to impeach him, but his party is pushing back. Frank Smith reports from Seoul.
