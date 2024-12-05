South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun has resigned, the president's office said, after the turmoil caused by President Yoon Suk-yeol's brief imposition of martial law.

"Today, the President accepted the resignation of Minister of National Defence Kim Yong-hyun and approved his dismissal, and nominated Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Choi Byung-hyuk as the new ministerial candidate," Yoon's office said on Thursday.

Kim apologised for causing disruption and concern to the public. He said, "All troops who performed duties related to martial law were acting on my instructions, and all responsibility lies with me," according to the Defense Ministry.

Choi is a retired four-star general who is South Korea's ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

The development comes after Yoon declared martial law but was forced to lift it just hours later after lawmakers unanimously voted to block the order amid nationwide protests.

Yoon's martial law declaration, the first of its kind in more than 40 years, harkened back to South Korea’s past military-backed governments when authorities occasionally proclaimed martial law and other decrees that allowed them to station soldiers, tanks and armoured vehicles on streets or at public places such as schools to prevent anti-government demonstrations.

Impeachment

The main opposition Democratic Party and other small opposition parties submitted a joint motion to impeach Yoon on Wednesday over his martial law declaration the previous night.

The opposition parties earlier submitted a separate motion to impeach Kim, alleging he recommended Yoon impose martial law.

The impeachment motion on Yoon was introduced at a parliamentary plenary session early Thursday, meaning it can be put to a vote between Friday and Sunday. By law, the motion will be scrapped if it isn’t voted within 72 hours of its parliamentary introduction.

Prospects for Yoon's impeachment aren't clear as Yoon's ruling conservative People Power Party decided Thursday to oppose the motion's passage. Choo Kyung-ho, the floor leader of the PPP, told reporters that his party would hold another meeting to determine how to oppose the motion's passage.

Observers say PPP members could simply boycott a floor vote or cast ballots against the motion.

Impeaching him would require support from two-thirds of the single-chamber National Assembly, or 200 of its 300 members.

If Yoon is impeached, he will be deprived of his constitutional powers until the Constitutional Court rules. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who holds the No. 2 position in the South Korean government, would take over presidential responsibilities.