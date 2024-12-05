December 5, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
South Korea's ruling party to oppose president's impeachment
South Korea's ruling party says it has asked President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign from the party, despite vowing to fight a motion to impeach him over a botched attempt to impose martial law. For many, the debate now rests on how long he will remain president and when the election for his replacement will take place. Frank Smith reports from Seoul.
South Korea's ruling party to oppose president's impeachment / Others
Explore