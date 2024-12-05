President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has convened Türkiye’s National Security Council (NSC) to discuss pressing security, regional, and global issues.

The meeting on Thursday highlighted Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to maintain national security, address regional instability, and engage in international diplomacy.

President Erdogan received detailed briefings on the success and determination of Türkiye’s domestic and international operations against threats to its unity and security.

This included combating terrorist organisations such as PKK/KCK, PYD/YPG, FETO, and Daesh, according to the statement released following the meeting.

Emphasis was placed on Türkiye’s resolve to eliminate all threats to its national security and public safety.

Syria’s ongoing conflict

Recent developments in Syria were discussed, particularly the need to protect civilians and prevent further harm to their lives and property.

The Council reiterated Türkiye’s strong support for Syria’s territorial integrity and unity while calling for the Syrian regime to engage meaningfully with its people and legitimate opposition.

Türkiye’s stance against terrorist organisations exploiting the instability in Syria was emphasised, along with its readiness to contribute to lasting stability.

Türkiye has consistently advocated for a political solution to the Syrian conflict while conducting cross-border operations to counter threats from terrorist groups, particularly those linked to the PKK and its offshoots.

Lebanon and Palestine

The NSC reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to international law and peace in the Middle East.

The Council expressed hope for a permanent ceasefire in Lebanon and condemned Israel’s ongoing aggression and indiscriminate violence.

Türkiye’s dedication to a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue was underscored as a key foreign policy priority.

Since launching a brutal war in Palestine's Gaza on October 7, 2023, Israel has killed more than 44,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Erdogan stressed the need for all parties, particularly Israel, to uphold their obligations to ensure regional stability.

Israel launched massive air strikes across Lebanon in late September, targeting what it described as Hezbollah positions, which was followed by a ground invasion on October 1.

Türkiye has become an outspoken critic of Israel over its aggression against Palestine and neighbouring countries, and it called on Israel to pay for the damage caused in Lebanon.

The Ukraine conflict

The Council also assessed the latest developments in the Ukraine war, focusing on the international ramifications of the ongoing conflict.

Türkiye highlighted the importance of preventing further escalation, achieving an immediate ceasefire, and working towards a fair and lasting peace.

These efforts align with Türkiye’s broader commitment to promoting stability in its region and beyond.

Ankara has played a crucial role in facilitating diplomatic and humanitarian efforts during the war. In 2022, it hosted the first meetings between Ukrainian and Russian representatives.

Furthermore, Türkiye’s efforts in the Black Sea Grain Corridor, which enabled the export of 33 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain, have been instrumental in mitigating global food shortages.

Türkiye has also been involved in organising prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia, further highlighting its proactive stance in regional peace efforts.

Crucial meeting amid rising tensions

The NSC’s discussions come at a time of heightened regional and international tensions.

Türkiye’s strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East places it at the center of multiple geopolitical challenges.

From managing conflicts in neighbouring Syria to playing a mediating role in the Ukraine war, Ankara’s active foreign policy reflects its broader goals of promoting peace and protecting national interests.

In recent years, Türkiye has also prioritised combating terrorism within and beyond its borders, addressing humanitarian crises, and fostering diplomatic ties to secure regional stability.

The outcomes of this latest NSC meeting reaffirm Türkiye’s proactive approach to addressing both immediate and long-term security challenges while contributing to global peace and cooperation.