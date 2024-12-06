December 6, 2024
Lebanon struggles to rebuild despite ceasefire violations
As the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah enters its second week, many in Lebanon are just beginning to rebuild their lives. Israeli airstrikes have devastated cities and villages, displacing thousands. With Israel continuing to violate the ceasefire daily, people fear that the war is far from over. Randolph Nogel reports from one of the hardest-hit areas in southern Beirut.
