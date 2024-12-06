December 6, 2024
Anti-regime groups work to set up new administration in Aleppo
Anti-regime groups in Aleppo are working to set up a new administration after regime forces withdrew from the province. The city has historically been Syria's industrial base and economic engine. It has also held immense cultural and strategic significance. But as TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports, the city currently faces many challenges.
