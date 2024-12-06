What’s next for the Syrian regime now that opposition forces have taken control of Hama?

Syrian opposition forces have taken control of Hama city in central western Syria. This follows regime's acknowledgment that its forces were compelled to pull back from the city citing the need to protect civilian lives. Matthew Bryza, former Deputy US Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia, discusses the significance of this development on the Syrian regime. https://youtu.be/8Mv2Ab6m4qo