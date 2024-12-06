New Delhi - In the narrow streets of Old Delhi, where history seems to be etched within every brick and stone, lies the home of a man who has devoted his life to preserving the remnants of a bygone era.

Seventy-year-old Mirza Sikander Changezi is a descendant of the historically revered Changezi lineage. He claims to be the 25th descendant of Genghis Khan, the 12th-century Mongol ruler.

At first glance, Changezi appears to lead a quiet, unassuming life in a part of Delhi often seen as under-resourced and isolated from modern affluence. But behind this ordinary exterior lies an extraordinary treasure trove.

Changezi has committed himself to preserving historical and valuable artefacts that exhibit the capital's rich historical legacy. Located in the bustling lanes of the walled city, his house is home to relics from Mughal and British periods. These include farmans (royal decrees), agreements, coins, rare books, shajras (family trees), and other priceless artefacts that reflect the layered history of this ancient city.

These possessions have been preserved by his family through generations. Speaking to TRT World, Changezi explained, "This collection isn't mine to sell. It belongs to history, to the people of Delhi, and to those who will come after me. Selling it would mean erasing parts of Delhi's identity—a thought I can't accept."

"These artefacts are my ancestral heritage, preserved from the Mughal and British periods. Items like these belong exclusively to royal families, and I share a deep, familial connection to these documents," he added.

Living legacy

According to Changezi, his family has lived in Delhi for 350 years. He proudly opens the family tree of the Mughals from Amir Timur down to Bahadur Shah Zafar.

"My ancestors came to Delhi with Emperor Shah Jahan when he moved from Agra," he added.

Changezi said his passion to conserve things came from his lineage. As a young man, he inherited a worn coin from the British Raj from his father. Fascinated by the imprints and the tales it held, he was driven to hold on to it.

Over the years, this one coin became the foundation of an extensive collection that transformed a humble household into an informal museum. Reflecting on this, he shares, "History isn't confined to textbooks—it lives in the objects around us."

Among the collection's prized pieces is a farman issued by a Mughal emperor, a document so delicate that Changezi handles it only sparingly. "This farman is more than a piece of paper. It's a symbol of authority, a connection to a time when such decrees shaped entire empires."

This particular document contains deeply personal significance. It pertains to the punishment of "kaala paani" (exile to jail in the Andaman Islands) given to Nawab Mirza Shahbaz Baig Changezi, his great-grandfather, for revolting against the British during colonial rule in the 1857 uprising. For Changezi, this farman isn't just an artefact of history; it's a testament to his ancestor's courage and defiance.

"These documents tell stories that go beyond royal decrees; they carry the weight of sacrifices made by those who came before us," Changezi reflects. For him, these records are not merely historical; they are symbols of continuity, a tangible connection to an imperial past that shaped not just Delhi, but his family's legacy.

History and identity

Changezi's passion for careful preservation of these items stems from his strong belief that the tangible markers of history help future generations understand societies. For him, his collection has significance beyond academic or financial value. It is a tribute to his ancestors and their deep relationship with Delhi's rich history.

"Preserving these artefacts is preserving my identity. In times like (the Citizenship Amendment Act), when you're asked to prove your existence, if not these, then what will I show? These documents are my lineage in tangible form," he said.

Despite offers from collectors and historians to purchase his collection, Changezi remains firm in his resolve.

"I could have sold these and earned a good amount of money, but that thought never crossed my mind. This is my inheritance. Selling it would mean selling my identity." He added that he recognises the financial temptation is real, but it cannot outweigh the cultural and historical value of his collection.

"My extended family moved to Pakistan, but my grandfather refused to leave because he loved Delhi immensely," he said, remembering how the 1947 Partition was a turning point for his family.

This refusal to leave, coupled with the emotional weight of his family's history in the city, has made Changezi's preservation efforts even more personal. These artefacts, collected over decades, remind him of the family's decision to stay and of the broader narrative of Delhi's multicultural heritage.

As Changezi reflects on the past, he connects the artefacts in his collection to the larger history of Delhi itself. The coins, the farmans, and even the rare books represent the city's spirit—one that has outlasted empires, wars, and colonial rule. His passion for preservation is tied not only to his personal history, but also to his commitment to safeguarding Delhi's place in the world's historical consciousness.

The way ahead

Looking to the future, Changezi hopes to eventually donate his collection to a government institution like the National Archives of India.

Referencing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's recent efforts to mute Mughal contributions to India, he said "This is not just my family's heritage; it's a part of our nation's history. There is an attempt to erase some parts of history, but India's history is safe around the world—in archives and libraries. No one can change that. Governments come and go, but the nation endures."

This perspective on the enduring nature of history underscores his commitment to preserving not just his own family's heritage, but also the collective memory of the Indian subcontinent.

Beyond preserving the artefacts, Changezi's collection has turned out to be an educational centre as well. He often opens his home to local children and young adults, teaching them about his collection and history. He even assists PhD students.

"These children don't often get to see a museum or books, but here they can touch history," he added with some satisfaction. Changezi believes that such efforts will encourage younger generations to take up the responsibility of conserving history.

Through his calm but relentless work, Changezi has matured into a historical figure who is silently influencing the history of the walled city. His collection is not a mere personal archive but also something that connects the old world with the new.

For him, history is not an abstract idea that can be ignored; it exists within every artefact, every letter, and every piece of coin that has managed to endure the onslaught of centuries. Mirza Sikander Changezi remains the quiet guardian of Delhi's past, ensuring that the spirit of the city remains intact.

Changezi said he dreams of finding a permanent spot in a museum or historical institution for his collection so that it can be preserved after him and appreciated by future generations. He is clear in his commitment: through the preservation of these valuable artefacts, he is preserving the soul of Delhi itself and making sure that the rich history of the city will be cherished for centuries to come.