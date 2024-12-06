TÜRKİYE
Türkiye warns Greek Cypriot armament risks regional stability
Turkish Foreign Ministry says that US support for the Greek Cypriot administration threatens to disrupt fragile regional balances.
Both Ankara and the TRNC condemned efforts to transform Southern Cyprus into a military base aligned with the strategic interests of external powers. / Photo: AA Archive
December 6, 2024

Türkiye has issued a strong warning regarding the Greek Cypriot administration's escalating armament activities, criticising the moves as a threat to peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“This misguided policy could further undermine the stability and peace of our region and will lead to an arms race on the island,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated on Friday, aligning itself with concerns raised by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

The TRNC’s Foreign Ministry expressed alarm on Thursday over the Greek Cypriot administration’s intensifying military activities, reportedly bolstered by partnerships with countries such as the United States, Israel, and France.

These developments, the TRNC warned, risk destabilising the delicate balance on the island.

“We have repeatedly emphasised that US support for the Greek Cypriot administration, under the guise of a strategic partnership, alongside its military cooperation with other countries, threatens to disrupt fragile regional balances,” the TRNC ministry said.

RelatedTurkish Republic of Northern Cyprus blasts Greek Cypriot NATO bid

Both Ankara and the TRNC condemned efforts to transform Southern Cyprus into a military base aligned with the strategic interests of external powers.

They cautioned that such militarisation, justified under the pretext of security threats, could lead to a “disaster for the entire island” and urged international actors to avoid encouraging the Greek Cypriot administration’s actions.

Decades-long dispute

The island of Cyprus has been divided since 1974, following a coup by Greek Cypriots seeking to annex the island to Greece.

Türkiye intervened militarily as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution, leading to the establishment of the TRNC in 1983.

Despite numerous diplomatic efforts, including a UN peace plan rejected by Greek Cypriots in 2004, the dispute remains unresolved.

The Greek Cypriot administration joined the European Union the same year, further complicating negotiations.

Türkiye advocates for a two-state solution based on sovereign equality and equal international recognition for both communities on the island, positioning itself as a steadfast supporter of the TRNC.

Call for diplomacy

Türkiye’s latest warnings reflect heightened tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, where overlapping claims to energy resources and geopolitical rivalries have intensified.

Ankara urged all relevant parties to “act with reason” and emphasised its commitment to opposing actions that jeopardise regional peace.

The developments highlight the urgent need for dialogue and restraint to prevent further escalation in one of the region’s most enduring disputes.

