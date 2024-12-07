December 7, 2024
WORLD
Displaced Palestinian women play volleyball amid Israeli attacks
These displaced Palestinian women in Gaza find moments of relief through volleyball. For many of them, it's the first time they've had activities designed just for them since Israel began striking the enclave in October 2023, and offers them a chance to release negative energy, connect with other women and try to heal amid Israel’s ongoing onslaught.
Displaced Palestinian women play volleyball amid Israeli attacks / Others
