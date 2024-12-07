At least four people died Saturday when an apartment complex in The Hague collapsed after a huge explosion and fire, authorities said, but firefighters managed to pull someone still alive from the rubble.

The blast and resulting inferno destroyed at least five homes but it was not clear how many people were buried in the debris, Mayor Jan van Zanen told reporters.

Authorities confirmed that four bodies had been pulled from the wreckage, as fears mounted that the toll could rise much higher.

A reporter on-site saw scenes of devastation with debris strewn across the street, burned-out cars, blown-out windows and huge plumes of smoke.

Firefighters tackled the blaze from the ground and from huge cherry-pickers, as ambulances carried the injured to hospital and police helicopters circled overheard.

"It is not known how many people are still under the rubble. But the reality is that there is only a slim chance of survival for them," said the mayor. "It is unbelievable what happened there."

However, hours later, a survivor was plucked from the debris and taken to hospital, the fire service announced.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear but police appealed for information about a car seen speeding away from the scene shortly after the explosion.

Van Zanen said there was a small explosion followed by a larger one and a huge fire.

After firefighters had extinguished the blaze, heavy construction equipment moved in to try to clear the rubble.

Elite rescue workers trained to recover survivors from natural disasters scoured the debris, with the help of sniffer dogs.

Hospitals on standby

Authorities warned locals to keep their windows shut and turn off ventilation systems due to the smoke.

Forensic investigators arrived on the scene to begin to probe a potential cause of the blast, a reporter said.

"Shortly after the explosion, at around 6:15 am, a car drove away at very high speed," police said in a statement. "The police would like to get in touch with people who saw this car driving or who may have camera footage."

The three floors of the building consisted of shops on the ground floors and five two-storey apartments, authorities said, with living rooms on the second floor and bedrooms on the top.

Hospitals in the area were on standby to treat victims.

Residents told local media the apartment block was mainly inhabited by elderly people and families with children.

Around 40 residents of other blocks near the collapsed building have been evacuated. Some have been taken away by bus to an unknown location.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof wrote on X that he was "shocked by the terrible images of a collapsed apartment building in The Hague".

"My thoughts go out to the victims, all other people involved and the emergency services who are now working on the scene," said Schoof.

He said he had been in contact with the city authorities and pro mised any help necessary.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander wrote on social media: "We sympathise with those personally affected or who are worried about their loved-ones."