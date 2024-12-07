WORLD
UN special envoy calls for urgent political talks on Syria
Geir O. Pedersen urged for a political transition in Syria through the formation of credible transitional arrangements.
Pedersen reiterated the need to reduce tensions, restore calm, avoid bloodshed, and protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law. / Photo: AA Archive
December 7, 2024

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen has called for urgent political talks in Geneva to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2254, urging immediate action to address the ongoing crisis in Syria.

"The situation is changing by the minute. So, when I'm addressing you, things are changing inside of Syria," Pedersen said at a press conference in the Qatari capital, where the two-day Doha Forum 2024 began on Saturday.

Pedersen said he has held discussions with foreign ministers from Türkiye, Iran, and Russia, as well as officials from the US, France, UK, Germany, and EU, and "I have called for urgent political talks in Geneva to implement Security Council Resolution 2254."

"I'm pleased to say that the ministers and all I'm talking to are backing this call. My hope is that I will be able to announce a date for this very soon," he asserted.

RelatedUS should 'not get involved' in Syria conflict: Trump

Fundamental change

The special envoy stressed the importance of a new approach, saying, "The need for an orderly political transition has never been more urgent, starting with the urgent formation of inclusive and credible transitional arrangements in Syria. For this, we need an urgent, serious process fundamentally different from what has gone on before."

He reiterated the need to reduce tensions, restore calm, avoid bloodshed, and protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The two-day Doha Forum 2024 is being held in Doha with the theme "The Inevitability of Innovation."

According to official estimates, over 4,500 participants from more than 150 countries are in attendance, including seven heads of state, seven prime ministers, and 15 foreign ministers.

SOURCE:AA
