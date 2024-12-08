Anti-regime armed groups in Syria on Sunday entered the centre of Deir Ezzor, which was occupied by the terror group PKK/YPG in recent days as it tried to gain territory amid the collapse of Bashar al Assad's regime.

On Friday, the collapsing regime's army withdrew some of its forces stationed in Deir Ezzor, an eastern province bordering Iraq, leaving the provincial centre under the occupation of the terrorist group PKK/YPG.

The regime's decision to relinquish control comes amid growing pressure from anti-regime groups, including the Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS)-led coalition, which has intensified its presence in Idlib, Aleppo, Hama, and Homs.

While the US-backed PKK/YPG terrorist group controlled nearly all of the territory east of the Euphrates River, the Assad regime and Iranian-backed factions controlled the city centre and surrounding rural areas of Deir Ezzor.

Amid setbacks for the Assad regime since the conflict in Syria reignited on November 27, leading on Sunday to the regime’s dramatic collapse, the terrorist PKK/YPG has sought to exploit the power vacuum.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot. For years, it has tried to establish a terrorist corridor along the Turkish border.

In recent years, Türkiye has deployed troops and worked with the opposition Syrian National Army to prevent this and keep locals safe from terrorist oppression.

Last 11 Days in Syria

Clashes broke out between Assad regime forces and opposition armed groups on November 27 in rural areas west of Aleppo, a major city in northern Syria.

On November 30, anti-regime groups took control of most of the center of Aleppo from regime forces, and on the same day, they gained control over the entire Idlib province. Last Thursday, after fierce clashes, the groups took the city center of Hama from regime forces.

Anti-regime groups captured some settlements in the strategically important province of Homs, a gateway to the capital Damascus, and started to advance there.

On Friday, armed opposition groups launched an operation in the Daraa province on Syria's border with Jordan and after clashes, recaptured the city center from the regime forces.

On Saturday, the entire province of Suwayda in southern Syria also came under the control of opposition groups. On the same day, local opposition groups in Quneitra also took control of the provincial center.

In the province of Homs, which leads to the capital, on Saturday anti-regime forces took control of the provincial center.

Groups advancing against Assad regime forces entered the southern suburbs of Damascus later on Saturday. Regime forces also withdrew from the Defence and Interior ministries and the international airport in Damascus.

As anti-regime armed groups started to dominate the capital, the Assad regime on Sunday morning quickly lost all control of Damascus.

Separately, in Operation Dawn of Freedom launched by the opposition Syrian National Army against PKK/YPG in rural areas of Aleppo on December 1, the Tel Rifaat district centre was liberated from terrorists.