Israel struck Syrian army weapons depots near the Mazzeh military airport on the outskirts of Damascus on Sunday, a war monitor reported to AFP.

The information was also corroborated by Lebanese and Syrian security sources who spoke to Reuters.

Additionally, jets bombed the Khalkhala air base in southern Syria, which had been evacuated by the Syrian regime forces overnight.

The Israeli government has not commented on the reported strikes.

At least six strikes hit the main air base north of Suweida city, which housed a large stockpile of rockets and missiles left by Syrian regime troops.

One source suggested the attack aimed to prevent these weapons from falling into the hands of opposition groups.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has intensified its military actions in Syria, targeting sites linked to what it claims are Iran-backed militias and other strategic locations.

Israeli air strikes have repeatedly targeted airports and military installations, including Damascus International Airport and Aleppo Airport, disrupting operations and damaging infrastructure.

Israel has justified these actions as efforts to prevent the transfer of weapons and personnel to Hezbollah, despite operating within Syria's sovereign borders.