The three countries sponsoring the Astana process, along with five Arab states, have called for the launch of a political process in Syria based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

The call came in a joint statement issued on Saturday evening, following a meeting in Qatari capital Doha, attended by the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan and Qatar.

The Astana process was represented by the foreign ministers of Türkiye and Iran, along with a representative from Russia.

According to the statement published by the Qatari state news agency QNA, the attendees affirmed that the Syrian crisis "constitutes a dangerous development for the safety of the country and regional and international security, which requires all parties to seek a political solution to the Syrian crisis that leads to end of military operations, and protection of civilians from the repercussions of this crisis".

The attendees "agreed on the importance of strengthening joint international efforts to increase humanitarian aid to the Syrian people, and ensuring its sustainable and unhindered access to all affected areas", the statement said.

They emphasised the need "to stop military operations in preparation for launching a comprehensive political process, based on Security Council Resolution 2254".

'Close consultation'

This political process, the statement said, should "put an end to the military escalation that leads to the shedding of more innocent and defenceless blood and prolonging the crisis, and to preserve the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria and to protect it from slipping into chaos and terrorism and ensure the voluntary return of refugees and the displaced".

The attendees also underlined the importance "to continue close consultation and coordination among them in order to contribute effectively to finding a peaceful solution to the Syrian crisis, in a way that achieves the aspirations of the Syrian people for security, stability and justice, in addition to enhancing efforts aimed at consolidating security and stability in the region".

They affirmed their support for the UN efforts to reach a political solution in Syria based on Security Council Resolution 2254.

Resolution 2254, issued in 2015, calls for a Syrian-led political process facilitated by the United Nations, establishing a credible, inclusive, non-sectarian government, and setting a timeline and process for drafting a new constitution.

Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad fled Syria to an unknown location after anti-regime groups took control of the capital Damascus early on Sunday, marking the collapse of the Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.

It came over a week after anti-regime groups seized control of Aleppo, a major city in northern Syria.