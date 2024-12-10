WORLD
Turkish President Erdogan calls for an "alliance of humanity" to stop Israel
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls on global leaders and the citizens of all nations to continue advancing the cause of the Palestinian people. He notes that an "alliance of humanity" is key to obstructing Benjamin Netanyahu and the criminal Israeli state from continuing to wage genocide in Gaza and crimes against humanity throughout the Middle East, just as an alliance of humanity was capable of defeating Adolf Hitler in World War II over 70 years ago.
December 10, 2024
