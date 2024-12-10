Türkiye’s foreign ministry has issued a statement congratulating Iraq on the seventh anniversary of its military victory over the Daesh terrorist organisation.

On Tuesday, the ministry lauded the Iraqi government and people for their courage and sacrifice during the conflict.

“We congratulate the Iraqi government and all the Iraqi people on the seventh anniversary of the military defeat of the Daesh terrorist organisation in Iraq,” the statement read, extending prayers for the souls of those martyred in the struggle.

Related Türkiye-Iraq Development Road Project forges new trade path

Commitment to regional stability

The ministry emphasised Türkiye’s ongoing support for Iraq as it progresses toward becoming a pillar of security and stability in the region.

Türkiye reiterated its commitment to assisting Iraq in its fight against terrorism, including groups such as Daesh and the PKK.

“Türkiye will continue to provide the necessary support to Iraq in its fight against all terrorist organisations,” the statement added, underscoring the importance of regional cooperation in maintaining peace and security.

Victory over Daesh in Iraq

Iraq officially declared victory over Daesh in December 2017, after a years-long campaign to reclaim territory seized by the terrorist group.

The conflict devastated many parts of Iraq, particularly Mosul and other northern regions, displacing millions and causing widespread suffering.

Türkiye, a close neighbor and regional ally, has played a significant role in supporting Iraq’s recovery and counterterrorism efforts.

In addition to its military and intelligence cooperation, Türkiye has also provided humanitarian aid and worked to bolster economic ties with Iraq.