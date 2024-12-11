The family of a Turkish-American woman, Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, killed by Israel in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and call for an independent US-led probe into her killing, Eygi's sister told the Reuters news agency.

"For the last three months, Blinken and State Department officials have repeatedly told us to wait for Israel, the government whose army perpetrated the crime against Aysenur, to investigate itself. This cannot stand," Ozden Bennett, Eygi's sister, said in a statement.

Eygi's widower, Hamid Ali, and Bennett will be among the family members meeting Blinken and State Department officials on Monday.

Israeli forces shot Eygi dead on September 6 during a peaceful protest against illegal Israeli settlements near Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Eygi's killing and the surge of assaults on Palestinians in the West Bank have been criticised by Washington, but the US has announced no major policy change toward Israel, which the Turkish-American family has condemned. Blinken called Eygi's killing "unprovoked."

Related US lawmaker criticises lack of accountability into Israeli killing of Eygi

Targeted killing

Eygi was a human rights activist and a volunteer with the International Solidarity Movement, which supports Palestinians using peaceful and civil methods against Israel's occupation.

A preliminary investigation by the Israeli army found that Eygi was "highly likely" hit "indirectly and unintentionally" by Israeli fire targeting a "main instigator of violent activity who hurled rocks" during the protest.

However, video evidence and eyewitness accounts have contradicted Israel's version of events.

A report by The Washington Post also revealed that Eygi was shot more than 30 minutes after the peak of confrontations in Beita and about 20 minutes after protesters had moved over 200 yards down the main road, away from Israeli forces.

Eygi's family says she was killed in a targeted attack and is calling on the US government to launch an independent investigation into her killing.