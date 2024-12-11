Murderer of homeless black man acquitted

A jury in New York State has found US Marine veteran Daniel Penny not guilty of killing Black subway ride Jordan Neely.Video of the May 1, 2023, incident showed Penny holding Neely in a chokehold on the floor of the train after police said Neely, a homeless street performer, boarded the car and began shouting, making threats, and throwing objects.Neely, who had a history of mental illness and was unarmed, reportedly boarded the train, shouting that he was hungry, thirsty and wanted to be sent back to jailPenny held Neely in that position for several minutes until Neely stopped moving. Police said Neely did not have any weapons on him.“It really, really hurts,” Neely’s father, Andre Zachery, said outside the courthouse. “I have had enough of this. The system is rigged.”