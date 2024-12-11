WORLD
1 MIN READ
Murderer of homeless black man acquitted
A jury in New York State has found US Marine veteran Daniel Penny not guilty of killing Black subway ride Jordan Neely.Video of the May 1, 2023, incident showed Penny holding Neely in a chokehold on the floor of the train after police said Neely, a homeless street performer, boarded the car and began shouting, making threats, and throwing objects.Neely, who had a history of mental illness and was unarmed, reportedly boarded the train, shouting that he was hungry, thirsty and wanted to be sent back to jailPenny held Neely in that position for several minutes until Neely stopped moving. Police said Neely did not have any weapons on him.“It really, really hurts,” Neely’s father, Andre Zachery, said outside the courthouse. “I have had enough of this. The system is rigged.”
Murderer of homeless black man acquitted / Others
December 11, 2024
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us