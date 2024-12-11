Romania’s Intel Says Russia Used TikTok To Influence Its Elections

In Romania, the Constitutional Court annulled the results of the first round of the presidential election just two days before the second round, citing alleged interference by a foreign state. A series of declassified secret service documents revealed by current President Klaus Iohannis, indicates that TikTok was exploited by a state actor to influence the election outcome. Calin Georgescu, the far-right and pro-Russia candidate who emerged on top, has challenged the court's decision, claiming that Romania's democracy is in danger. Far-right parties also made gains in the parliamentary elections. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp