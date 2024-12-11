WORLD
Syria's Interim PM calls on millions of refugees to return home
As Syria's new government begins to take shape, it's promising stability over conflict. But at least one Western power is being cautious, with the US saying Syria should be judged on actions, not words. It comes as the newly appointed Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir called on Syrians abroad to return home, saying the rights of all people would be guaranteed. But after more than a decade of war, significant hurdles remain, including tough economic conditions and crumbling infrastructure. TRT World's Victoria Innes reports.
December 11, 2024
