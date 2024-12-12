BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Australia plans to charge tech giants for news shared on platforms
Social media platforms with Australian revenues over US$160 million annually will face a tax, unless they voluntarily strike deals with local media companies.
Australia plans to charge tech giants for news shared on platforms
It is the latest salvo in Australia's efforts to reign in the tech giants. / Photo: AP Archive
December 12, 2024

Australia will force Meta and Google to pay for news shared on their platforms under a new scheme, threatening to tax them if they refuse to strike deals with local media.

"It is important that digital platforms play their part. They need to support access to quality journalism that informs and strengthens our democracy," Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said on Thursday.

Traditional media companies the world over are in a battle for survival as precious advertising dollars are hoovered up online.

Australia wants big tech companies to compensate local publishers for sharing news links that drive traffic to their platforms, an idea they have baulked at in the past.

Social media platforms with Australian revenue of more than US$160 million a year will be taxed a still-to-be-decided figure earmarked to pay for news.

But they can avoid paying the tax if they voluntarily enter into commercial agreements with Australian media companies.

It is the latest salvo in Australia's efforts to reign in the tech giants.

Australia last month voted for new laws that will ban under-16s from social media.

It has also mooted sl apping fines on companies that fail to stamp out offensive content and the spread of disinformation.

RelatedAustralia passes legislation banning children under 16 from social media
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us