December 12, 2024
Türkiye brokers landmark deal between Ethiopia and Somalia
Türkiye has successfully brokered a landmark declaration between Ethiopia and Somalia. It follows a year-long dispute between the two countries over access to the sea. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the leaders of Somalia and Ethiopia on the historic breakthrough, which marks a new chapter in their bilateral relations. Belkis Demircan has more.
