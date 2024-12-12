WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN condemns suicide attack on Afghan minister; tight security for funeral
The UN, along with the EU, OIC, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Iran, condemned the attack.
UN condemns suicide attack on Afghan minister; tight security for funeral
Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani, was killed on Wednesday afternoon in a suicide bombing. / Photo: Reuters Archive
December 12, 2024

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan has condemned an attack claimed by the Daesh terror group that killed the country's acting refugee minister and several others.

"There can be no place for terrorism in the quest for stability," the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on X on Thursday, offering condolences to the victims' families.

The Taliban administration's Minister for Refugees and Repatriation, Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani, was killed on Wednesday afternoon in a suicide bombing at the ministry's offices in the capital Kabul.

The European Union and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation also condemned the attack, along with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Iran.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Daesh claimed responsibility for the bombing saying that Haqqani was the primary target of the attack.

RelatedAfghan minister killed in Kabul suicide blast

'Cowardly attack'

Taliban administration authorities had already blamed Daesh for the "cowardly attack" - the first targeting a minister since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani's funeral was set for Thursday at 2 pm (0930 GMT) in Paktia province, south of Kabul, which is the heartland of the Haqqani family.

Tight security measures were in place for the funeral.

A video purportedly from the scene of the funeral showed a vast but empty patch of land with a row of guards and armoured vehicles on one side. A fire truck is on standby.

RelatedMultiple deaths after gunman targets Afghanistan's Baghlan province
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us