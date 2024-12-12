The Israeli army has withdrawn its forces from Khiam in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said on Thursday that Lebanese army forces and UN peacekeepers replaced Israeli troops in the town under a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon.

KAN said US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Michael Kurilla arrived in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, and watched the Lebanese army deployment in Khiam after Israeli troop withdrawal.

CENTCOM said Gen. Kurilla met with Lebanese army chief Joseph Aoun to discuss the "ongoing efforts to advance a lasting cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon."

Lebanon’s state news agency NNA said that Lebanese army forces have deployed in five points around Khiam in coordination with the UNIFIL forces.

The ceasefire deal came into force on November 27 in hopes of ending 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.

Under the ceasefire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line, a de facto border, in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

More than 4,000 people have been killed and over 16,500 wounded in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, in addition to over 1 million displaced since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.