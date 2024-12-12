NATO chief Mark Rutte has issued a stark warning to "turbo-charge" defence spending, saying European nations were not prepared for the threat of future war with Russia.

"We are not ready for what is coming our way in four to five years," Rutte said in a keynote address on Thursday in Brussels, his first major speech since taking office as NATO secretary-general in October.

"Danger is moving towards us at full speed."

Russia's war in Ukraine has jolted the Western military alliance to strengthen its eastern flank and ramp up spending.

But despite increases in defence budgets, NATO countries still do not match Moscow's arms production.

"Russia is preparing for a long-term confrontation. With Ukraine. And with us," Rutte said.

"What is happening in Ukraine could happen here, too."

'More than 2 percent'

The former Dutch prime minister insisted there was no "imminent military threat", but said NATO needed to move "faster and fiercer" to bulk up defences and stave off the risk of future conflict.

"We can prevent the next big war on NATO territory," he said. "It is time to shift to a wartime mindset. And turbo-charge our defence production and defence spending."

The plea for action comes as Russia is making gains on the front line in Ukraine against Kiev's fatigued forces.

"Every day, this war causes more devastation and death. Every week, there are over 10,000 killed or wounded on all sides in Ukraine," Rutte said.

"Over one million casualties since February 2022."

NATO's 32 countries last year set a minimum level for defence spending of two percent of gross domestic product.

This year, 23 members are set to reach that figure — but Rutte insisted the target would need to go up.

"I can tell you, we are going to need a lot more than two percent," he said.