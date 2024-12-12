WORLD
Russian artillery strikes on Kherson damaged residential areas
European leaders have said there are currently no plans to send troops from the continent to Ukraine as part of any long-term strategy to guarantee its security. The comments came from leaders in Poland, France and Germany, as Europe looks to establish what its role will be in Ukraine in the event of peace talks mooted by Donald Trump. While speculation has grown that the US under Trump may enforce some sort of end to Ukraine’s war with Russia, the conflict continues to escalate and claim lives, as TRT World’s Joel Flynn reports.
December 12, 2024
