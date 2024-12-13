WORLD
1 MIN READ
Indian-American family assaulted by racist woman
Woman shockingly assaults Indian-American family at a Los Angeles airport, repeatedly using racist slurs.Nicole Taufiq, who was travelling with her three young children and husband, tells TRT World that they were victims of an avalanche of hate targeting their Indian and immigrant identity.In recent years, across the US, hate crimes like the assault experienced by the Taufiq family, have skyrocketed to an all-time high—increasing by 60 percent, according to the latest FBI report.
Indian-American family assaulted by racist woman / Others
December 13, 2024
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us