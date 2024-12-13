WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia launches large-scale attack on Ukraine energy facilities — Kiev
Russia has conducted at least 11 large-scale strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the year, according to official figures.
Russia launches large-scale attack on Ukraine energy facilities — Kiev
The air raid alert had been announced since 7:00 am (0500 GMT) and channels monitoring threats reported missiles over several regions of Ukraine. / Photo: Reuters
December 13, 2024

Ukraine has said that it was fending off a new missile attack on its energy system, the latest in Russia's campaign targeting the war-torn country's power grid during the winter season.

"The enemy continues its terror. Once again, the energy sector across Ukraine is under massive attack," Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Friday.

Russia has escalated its strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, plunging hundreds of thousands into temporary blackouts as temperatures hit zero degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit).

The air raid alert had been announced since 7:00 am (0500 GMT) and channels monitoring threats reported missiles over several regions of Ukraine.

Russia has conducted at least 11 large-scale strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the year, according to official figures.

RelatedRussian strikes target Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Kiev

Increased restrictions

To manage the power deficit, Ukraine's energy operator has been implementing hours-long outages.

It announced increased restrictions on Friday following the attack.

Moscow has previously acknowledged striking Ukraine's energy sites but says they are legitimate targets as they "support the Ukrainian defence industry enterprises".

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly denounced the attacks on the energy system as attempts to break the population's morale, and urged allies to send more air defence.

Reacting to the latest strike, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga reiterated that call.

"Russia aims to deprive us of energy. Instead, we must deprive it of the means of terror. I reiterate my call for the urgent delivery of 20 NASAMS, HAWK, or IRIS-T air defence systems," he said on social media.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us