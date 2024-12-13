For the Catholic Marist Brothers of Aleppo, one of nearly a dozen Christian communities in Syria's second city, today's most pressing question is how to decorate the Christmas tree.

In the days since a lightning offensive spearheaded by anti-regime groups overthrew Bashar al Assad, the country's new rulers have sought to reassure Syria's religious minorities.

The efforts have been successful, at least "for now," said Brother Georges Sabe, who took part earlier this week in a meeting between rebels and local Christian representatives.

It was the second since the December 8 capture of the capital Damascus.

"They were very reassuring," he said.

"'Continue to live normally, you're coming up to your Christmas holiday, nothing will change for you,'" he said he was told, adding: "So far, nothing has changed," he added.

Sabe noted that the representatives of the new government he met — "three fighters and two politicians" — were all from Aleppo.

"One of them was finishing his doctorate in mechanical engineering before the war. He told us that he'd had a Christian neighbour."

'Normal life'

So, the community has resumed "normal life, with morning and evening masses," and Christmas decorations are going up, he added.

"During 13 years of war, I learned to live day by day. We'll see what tomorrow brings."

In multi-confessional Syria, Catholic and Orthodox Christmas and Easter holidays have always been marked, along with the new year.

The community has been hard hit by emigration during the civil war. Of the approximately 200,000 Christians who lived in Aleppo before 2011, just 30,000 remain in the city, according to community leaders.

But it remains fully integrated and considers itself Syrian before anything else.

"We don't want to go, we want to stay on good terms with the Muslims. We speak the same language," insisted Sabe.

'Church property will not be touched'

Marina Ayoub was arriving for mass as usual. She said she never misses a service, as they give her "hope".

"The bishop has told us that he is not worried and that we can continue to come as usual, and celebrate our masses and holidays."

Opposite the church sits a property that had been occupied by the ruling Baath party and has now been reclaimed by the community.

The Vatican flag hangs outside, and the new government has told Christians that church property will not be touched.

Meanwhile, the Marist Brothers charitable association is focusing on preparations for a concert it will put on for 120 Muslim children it helps.

"They are poor and displaced by the war," said Mariam Arab as she debated how best to decorate the Christmas tree.

"The most important thing is to find a way to cheer them up."