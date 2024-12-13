TÜRKİYE
Stratcom Summit ’24 kicks off in Istanbul
Stratcom Summit ’24 will feature 64 experts from leading public and private sectors, civil society organisations, media outlets, academia, and think tanks across 30 countries as speakers.
Stratcom Summit ’24 will include eight panels, four keynote speeches, and six one-on-one sessions, and is expected to welcome over 3,000 domestic and international participants./ Photo: TRT World
December 13, 2024

The 4th International Strategic Communication Forum (Stratcom Summit ’24), organised by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, has kicked off in Istanbul.

This year’s summit focuses on "AI in Communication: Trends, Traps, and Transitions."

A message from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was read during the forum’s opening on Friday.

“Türkiye’s Communications Model is the product of an approach that does not compromise on courageous and principled journalism in order to give voice to the right rather than the powerful,” Erdogan said.

He also warned about disinformation and manipulation.

“Artificial intelligence causes the spread of disinformation and manipulation, which has become a global security problem, as well all the dissemination of negative content directed at young people,” Erdogan added.

‘Türkiye will continue to address regional and global issues’

Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also delivered speeches at the event.

Noting that AI is increasingly being used in big data analysis, measuring user experiences, and content creation in the communication and media sectors, Altun said that the process also involves users, who are becoming more active.

"Through models and agents, users have begun to play a direct role in the process via AI," Altun said, adding: "The presence of synthetic content produced by AI on the internet is growing day by day. This content is paving the way for the creation of synthetic identities, synthetic media, and even synthetic platforms."

"As a conciliatory and stabilising force in resolving crises, Türkiye will continue to be, as it has always been, a strong ally, a decisive actor, and a reliable pole in addressing regional and global issues," he stated in his speech.

Stratcom Summit ’24 will feature 64 experts from leading public and private sectors, civil society organizations, media outlets, academia, and think tanks across 30 countries as speakers.

The forum will include eight panels, four keynote speeches, and six one-on-one sessions, and is expected to welcome over 3,000 domestic and international participants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
