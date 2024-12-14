WORLD
Millions of Syrians celebrate Victory Friday as Assad regime falls
Millions of Syrians are celebrating the dawn of a new era on what's being called Victory Friday, marking one week since the collapse of the Assad regime. Tens of thousands of people flooded the Great Mosque of Damascus for the first Friday prayers since Bashar al Assad was ousted. There's talk of a sense of freedom and solidarity across much of the country, now that decades of tyranny has come to an end. Obaida Hitto reports.
December 14, 2024
