Ukrainian drones hit fuel storage area in central Russia — governor
Drone strikes were also reported in several other Russian regions, with air defences destroying some.
Russia's Belgorod region, often targeted by Ukraine's military on the northeastern border.   / Photo: AA Archive
December 14, 2024

Ukrainian drones attacked an infrastructure facility storing fuel in central Russia's Oryol region, sparking a fire and smashing windows in homes, regional governor Andrei Klychkov has said.

Klychkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said on Saturday that a "mass attack" on an infrastructure site caused fuel to catch fire.

Fragments from downed drones smashed windows in homes, he said.

An unverified video posted on Ukrainian military blogs showed a fire blazing at what was described as a fuel storage facility.

Drone attacks were reported in other Russian regions.

The governor of the Krasnodar region, Vladimir Kondratyev, said air defences had destroyed Ukrainian drones in several areas of the region south and east of Ukraine.

Air defences destroyed seven drones over the Bryansk region on Ukraine's northern border, regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

And in Russia's Belgorod region, often targeted by Ukraine's military on the northeastern border, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Ukrainian forces attacked two villages, injuring one resident and triggering a fire in a house that was quickly extinguished.

