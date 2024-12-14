CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Thousands flock to Deventer to pay tribute to Charles Dickens
Dickensian Festival in Deventer offers a unique opportunity to step back in time to 19th-century England, featuring stunning costumes, historical reenactments and a festive atmosphere.
Thousands flock to Deventer to pay tribute to Charles Dickens
The annual event features stunning costumes, historical reenactments, and festive atmosphere, creating a truly unforgettable experience. / Photo: AP
December 14, 2024

The Dutch city of Deventer transformed Saturday into a pocket of 19th-century England, with 950 people in costumes bringing characters from Charles Dickens’ books to life.

Oliver Twist, Ebeneezer Scrooge and Miss Havisham were among the characters at hand, mingling with chimney sweepers, livestock and Christmas carol singers in Deventer’s historic centre.

Onlookers bowed when Queen Victoria passed through. Merchants peddle antiques and gingerbread, while people portraying pickpockets try to avoid being tossed in a mock Marshalsea Prison.

The town's link to Dickens is Emmy Strik, who started the weekend-long festival to protest rules against keeping her antique shop open on Sunday.

Strik and other shop owners dressed up in 19th-century England costumes and walked out on the streets.

Festival attracts 100,000 visitors

The protest evolved into an annual festival and Strik, now 84, has collected more than 1,000 Dickensian costumes for the event.

Organisers enforce the dress code strictly — no clothes or accessories from after the 1800s.

Sandra Nieland, playing the queen, described her costume to The Associated Press: “In her younger years, she was, of course, a beautiful queen. And in her older years, she was mourning her husband, Albert and, well, she was always in black and not (wearing) too much stuff. Just her rings. ... She always wore a lot of rings.”

It’s the 32nd edition of the festival, which attracts some 100,000 visitors each year from around the Netherlands and abroad, according to the town organisers. That means big crowds, who line up to enter the narrow streets.

Amateur street actor Stef Jongbloed revelled in the festive energy.

In addition to specific characters, he said, “you also have so many people that just dress up just for fun and just walk around here the entire day. Also doing it together is what makes it so amazing.”

SOURCE:AP
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us