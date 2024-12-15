2024's word brain rot: Can doomscrolling really rot your brain?

Are you doomscrolling meaningless social media content and feeling your mind go numb? Oxford University Press may have a word for you: Brain rot. It was chosen as the word of the year, and with Oxford reporting a 230% increase in its use from 2023 to 2024, it seems to have resonated with many. But can the brain really be rotted by social media? #brainrot #doomscrolling