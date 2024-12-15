December 15, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Georgian lawmakers elect Mikheil Kavelashvili as president
The selection of a new president is leading to even deeper divisions in Georgia, which has been wracked by protests for several weeks. The parliament led by its governing pro-Russia Georgian Dream Party has installed a former football star turned far-right politician as the new head of state. The move has heightened tensions following disputed elections in October. Craig Boswell reports.
