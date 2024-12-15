Former Sephardi chief Israeli Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef has called for unemployed Israelis not to join the army amid anger over the conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews.

"Even an idle person should not join the army," Yosef, the spiritual leader of the Shas Party, a key ally in the Israeli government, said in statements carried by Israeli Channel 13.

He said that religious school students “went to the army and were ruined. They all became secular.”

The Shas and United Torah Judaism parties, which represent religious Jews in the government, have long pushed for exemptions from military service for the ultra-Orthodox Jews, or Haredi.

The Haredi say that their primary role in life is to study the Torah and reject military service, despite a ruling by the Israeli Supreme Court in June that mandated conscription for them, similar to other Israelis.

Outrage

Yosef's comments provoked strong reactions within Israel’s political system, from both the ruling coalition and the opposition.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch called Yosef’s statements "unnecessary and scandalous."

"It is unthinkable that a chief rabbi would legitimise evasion and refusal. The rabbi's words are causing serious harm to Israeli society,” he said on X.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid also condemned the comments, saying that “a call for draft evasion during wartime, especially from someone who once received a state salary in an official capacity, crosses a red line.”

Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity Party, called the statements describing them as "dangerous, and unlawful."

“Everyone must serve the state,” he added.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog added his disapproval, saying, "I strongly reject any call for refusal, absence, and non-volunteering.”

Earlier this month, former Israeli Attorney General Moshe Lador called on Israeli Air Force pilots to consider refusing service over a controversial judicial reform bill.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims the judicial reform plan aims to “balance the powers" between the legislative, executive, and judicial branches. However, critics argue that it undermines Israel's democracy and could lead to a dictatorship.

The reform has sparked massive protests throughout Israel in 2023. Israel has continued a genocidal war on Palestine's Gaza that has killed more than 44,900 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence chief Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its brutal war on Gaza.