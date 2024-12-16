Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said countries in the Middle East must respect each other's borders and sovereign rights.

"It is time for the countries in the region to come together, embrace a culture of cooperation, and commit not only to respecting each other's borders and sovereignty but also to protecting one another," Fidan told Saudi Arabia's Al Hadath television channel in an interview on Sunday.

"By standing shoulder to shoulder, we must establish our own interests and order in the region," he said.

"We do not want Iranian domination in the region, nor do we want Turkish or Arab domination.

"All states have now reached a sufficient level of maturity and have strong foundations. There is a very strong Saudi Arabia, a very strong United Arab Emirates, an influential Qatar and Kuwait. Egypt is truly doing its best," he added.

Fidan pointed out that otherwise, the region is intervened from outside, polarisation is exploited and this leads to long-term, bloody and costly conflicts.

He emphasised that such intervention is unnecessary and pointed out that the people of the region can live openly and transparently without it.

It is possible to establish economic, political and military alliances in this region, just as they are being formed in Europe, North America and other parts of the world, he said.

The region's land is fertile, and its people are productive, hardworking and honest, Fidan added.

A new phase for Syria

Fidan said that after 13-14 years of intense suffering, Syria has entered a new phase and noted that Türkiye shares a 911-kilometre (566-mile) border with Syria.

He emphasised that historical, geographical, cultural and religious bonds have deeply connected the two nations.

"When this troubled period in Syria began, the northern Syrian opposition turned to Türkiye for support. Millions of displaced refugees saw Türkiye as their home, and we welcomed them," he said, highlighting the importance of the Syrian opposition finding support in Türkiye.

Fidan underlined that Türkiye has been working hard to help the Syrian opposition resolve issues constructively.

He noted that the Astana process has played a key role, although the Bashar al Assad regime had remained unwilling to find solutions for various reasons.

"Of course, as they shared power with Russia and Iran, they fought together but couldn't achieve the decisions they wanted because each country had different interests.

"At a certain point, Assad failed in reconciling with his people, returning millions of displaced individuals, providing basic services to those already in Syria, and addressing the economic situation. As a result, the system eventually collapsed on its own," he said.

After the operation began, Türkiye worked intensely with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other opposition groups to ensure it was conducted in the most bloodless, problem-free and cost-effective way possible, he said.

"However, before that, we did not engage with any country or group in any planning efforts."

Fidan highlighted that Türkiye, as an important regional player and a key friend of the opposition, has played an effective role by maintaining constructive dialogue to manage the process on certain issues. He said this dialogue would continue in the future.

He responded to questions about who contacted Assad and the events that led to his departure.

"We know that our counterparts have had certain contact with Damascus.

"They told us about it that day. However, I don't have information about who directly spoke with him or at what level. What I know is that a message was conveyed," he said.

Fidan also said that claims suggesting Türkiye facilitated Assad's exit from Syria through cooperation with certain parties are false.

He stressed that this is not something Türkiye would do and that his country has no role in this matter.

Turkish spymaster's Damascus visit

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin visited Damascus after extensive consultations with both regional and Western countries, Fidan said.

"How should regional and global countries communicate with the new administration in Damascus? Through our contacts, we observed general perceptions and demands," he said.

"There were certain principles that most parties seemed to agree on. These include preventing terrorist organisations from benefiting from Damascus in the new era, ensuring good treatment of minorities, especially Christians, Kurds, Alevis and Turkmen, and establishing an inclusive government.

"Other concerns included ensuring that Damascus does not pose a threat to its neighbours," he added.

Fidan said that during Kalin's visit to Damascus, he conveyed the views of the international community, the region and Türkiye to the other side.

Based on this, a meeting was held on December 14 in Aqaba, Jordan, where further discussions took place.

Discussing Türkiye's policy in Syria, Fidan stressed that it has been multidimensional over the past 13 years, with the main aim of preventing the flow of refugees to Türkiye caused by Assad's failure to reconcile with the opposition.

Fidan explained that Türkiye has worked with opposition groups controlling advanced frontlines to maintain stability.

He highlighted their close cooperation with groups such as the Syrian National Army and the Syrian National Liberation Front.

"In Idlib, around 4 million Syrians lived under the control of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. There was always a risk of these people coming to Türkiye during times of crisis.

"To prevent these crises and maintain stability, we have remained in coordination with these groups, and through this process, we had the opportunity to get to know them," Fidan said.

He added that Türkiye has consistently advised these groups on modern administrative systems and governance principles.

"Our observations show that the primary priority for these groups is to avoid repeating the mistakes of Bashar al Assad and to ensure the Syrian people achieve the prosperity and stability they deserve by embracing them."

"We must help them in this process while also ensuring they avoid mistakes."

'Idea of domination, imperialistic ambitions must be set aside'

Fidan said countries have matured, and there is much they can achieve by working together.

"Our message is clear. The idea of domination and imperialistic ambitions must be set aside. Attempting to control other countries in the region through proxy actions or providing financial support for ulterior motives creates a cycle of action and reaction.

"This leads to a vicious circle. The region has learned from these cycles," he said.

Fidan pointed out that countries in the Gulf were affected by the Yemen crisis while Türkiye faced challenges related to Iraq and Syria.

"I believe Iran will also learn lessons in this new period. We must support Iran constructively. We should also communicate our expectations to the new Syrian administration and support them accordingly."

Fidan said regional countries should assist the new administration in Syria. With such support, he said, over 10 million Syrian refugees could return home.

"Everyone has hosted our Syrian brothers and sisters. It is important for them to return home and ease this pressure," he said.

He also highlighted Türkiye's strong and transparent relations with Saudi Arabia. He noted that every nation has now matured and established its own stability.

'We want both civil, democratic state in Syria'

Fidan stressed that there could be various challenges in Syria during this new period.

"We want both a civil and democratic state," he said.

He noted that expecting Swiss-style democracy overnight, in a month, or even in a year is unrealistic.

He pointed out his belief that Syria could establish a comprehensive national state within its borders based on constitutional citizenship while avoiding promoting discrimination or division.

He also noted that the actions of the new Damascus administration would continue to be monitored.

Fidan highlighted key concerns for the new administration, including refraining from connections with terrorist groups, ensuring fair treatment of minorities and addressing women's rights.

While he mentioned that no complaints have yet been reported in these areas, he acknowledged that the situation remains very new.

'Israel never wanted Assad to leave'

Fidan said that no military operations from Syria toward Israel have been observed.

He emphasised that all Israeli military actions are targeting Iranian militias, and therefore, there is no issue concerning Syria itself.

He noted that the Assad regime has withdrawn from active engagement while Iran and Israel are fighting on their own territories.

He recalled that during US President Joe Biden's visit to Türkiye as vice president six to seven years ago, he had expressed their opposition to Assad's departure.

"We know this was not Biden's perspective but Israel's."

Israel never wanted Assad to leave, he added.

"While Israel was unhappy with the environment created by Bashar (Assad) for the Iranians, it saw him as a generally useful actor for its own interests.

"Until the very end, even after the operation began, the Americans told us that Israel did not want Bashar to leave."

Fidan said he does not believe the new Damascus administration will seek conflict with Israel and underlined the importance of every country focusing on its own path within its own borders.

"Israel needs to stop occupying Syrian territory and abandon that approach," he said.

He also highlighted that Syria should not take aggressive actions toward Israel either.

"Iranian groups have withdrawn from the region, and Israel's primary concerns should now have diminished at key points.

"However, it is also unacceptable that Israel is already thinking in the worst-case scenario, striking certain facilities and occupying certain places in Syria.

"This constitutes the unnecessary occupation of a sovereign nation's land without any justifiable evidence," he said.

'Occupation, annexation should be ended in West Bank'

Fidan emphasised that the new Syrian administration is facing a destroyed nation, with millions of people suffering, and it is crucial to deliver services to these people.

He underlined the importance of preventing conflicts based on war and territorial expansion in the region.

He also pointed out that sensitive issues such as Jerusalem and the Palestine question must be addressed.

"If you subject our Palestinian Arab brothers and sisters — men, women and children — to genocide, it inevitably leads all peoples and nations in the region toward rebellion. This must stop.

"The violence in Gaza and the ongoing occupation and annexation in the West Bank must cease.

"These actions send very negative messages to the region, and while the people in the region may suffer from deprivation on many fronts when it comes to Gaza and Palestine, they raise their voices. Israel needs to take this into account," he said.

Responding to a question about Iran and Russia potentially re-engaging in Syria or starting a new war, Fidan said: "They always have the ability to act if they choose, but I don't think Iran or Russia will take such actions."

He added that both Iran and Russia possess advanced decision-making mechanisms, and their ability to analyse field data should push them to adapt to the new regional order.

"In this new period, we will continue to engage with both Iran and Russia to resolve issues without conflict and in ways beneficial to both sides."

'YPG is the branch of the PKK terrorist organisation in Syria'

In response to questions regarding terrorist organisations, Fidan said the YPG is a branch of the PKK terrorist organisation in Syria.

"The YPG is an organisation run by international terrorist fighters coming from Türkiye, Iraq, Iran and Europe. Although the Americans may market this situation to the world differently, the reality is clear.

"The PKK's occupation of Arab territories in Syria as well as their control over natural gas and oil resources that rightfully belong to the Syrian people must come to an end. Their mistreatment of Kurds and Arabs must stop."

Fidan also addressed questions about whether he had met with Assad in the past three years.

"No, I haven't met with him, no. We made attempts to come together, we wanted it, but they did not accept. I wanted it myself."

"We even engaged other regional countries as mediators, with Iraq being the primary one, and other countries as well, though I won't name them. They all said no."