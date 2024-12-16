December 16, 2024
At least 58 Palestinians killed in the latest Israeli strikes
Israeli strikes have killed at least 58 Palestinians on Sunday. An Israeli attack east of Gaza city left at least six dead and several wounded. While in southern Gaza, a strike that targeted an UNRWA school housing displaced families, led to the death of at least 20 people. Another journalist has also been killed in an Israeli attack. Danielle Neri reports.
