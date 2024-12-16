WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Korea's ruling party leader resigns after president's impeachment
Han’s resignation follows the passage of an impeachment motion by the National Assembly against President Yoon with 204 votes in favour and 85 against.
South Korea's ruling party leader resigns after president's impeachment
 Han Dong-hoon said  that he could no longer continue in his role due to pressure from the party’s Supreme Council. / Photo: AP
December 16, 2024

The leader of South Korea’s ruling People Power Party has announced his resignation following the National Assembly’s decision to impeach President Yoon Suk-yeol over his declaration of martial law on December 3.

Han Dong-hoon said during a press conference on Monday that he could no longer continue in his role due to pressure from the party’s Supreme Council, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Han’s resignation follows the passage of an impeachment motion Saturday by the National Assembly against President Yoon with 204 votes in favour and 85 against.

The motion held that Yoon’s martial law declaration was unconstitutional.

The 300-seat National Assembly, where the opposition bloc holds 192 seats, required support from at least eight ruling party lawmakers to achieve the qualified majority necessary for the motion to pass.

RelatedSouth Korea's Yoon faces summons amid martial law probe, impeachment trial
SOURCE:AA
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us