Truce between SNA and YPG terrorist group ends on Monday
The cessation of hostilities between the Syrian National Army and the YPG terrorist organisation ends on Monday. The YPG terrorists had agreed to evacuate the area around Manbij in return for safe passage to cross the Euphrates River and head to Syria's northeast. But the SNA believes the agreement was not fully implemented. TRT World’s Hasan Abdullah reports.
