Syrians desperate for news of their missing relatives
As the veil lifts on life under Bashar al Assad’s Syria, more details are coming to light about how he clung to power. His regime is held responsible for the disappearances of tens of thousands of people, many of them arrested, imprisoned and executed. One week after the fall of the Assad dynasty, families are still desperate for any news of their loved ones. Our correspondent Randolph Nogel has this exclusive report.
December 16, 2024
