From Rubble to Recovery: Aid, Loss, and Resilience | My America

The war in Gaza has created a humanitarian crisis unparalleled in recent history. While politicians and world leaders debate solutions, the suffering continues to escalate. In this episode of My America we look beyond the politics as we follow the journey of one group of children desperately in need of help, we visit the heart of Palestinian American life and learn about the challenges that US charities say are incomprehensible.