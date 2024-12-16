December 16, 2024
Kremlin says fate of Russian bases in Syria still undecided
As Syria’s new direction continues to unfold, supporters of the former regime are yet to redefine their approach to the country. Among them is Russia, which launched a decisive military intervention in 2015 in response to Assad’s request for help. Dasha Chernyshova reports from Moscow on the new diplomatic challenge facing the Kremlin.
